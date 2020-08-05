Lie repeated 100 times will not become truth: India on Pak’s attempts to raise Kashmir issue

NEW YORK: A top Indian diplomat on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for its repeated attempts to internationalise the bilateral issue of Kashmir, saying “a lie repeated a hundred times will not become a truth.”

“Contrary to what Pakistan may claim, Pakistan has not been successful in trying to put Jammu and Kashmir on the UN agenda. Frankly, the attempt by Pakistan to try and internationalise, what is a bilateral issue, is nothing new,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti told reporters. (AGENCIES)