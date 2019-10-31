China continues to be in occupation of large area in J&K, Ladakh: MEA

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: China continues to be in occupation of a large area in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh said MEA on China’s statement on Kashmir.
China should refrain from commenting on internal affairs of India said MEA on Beijing’s latest reaction on J-K. (agencies)

