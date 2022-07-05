Chief Secretary approves implementation of Crop Insurance Schemes in J&K

Chairs SLCCCI meeting for implementation of PMFBY, RWBCIS in the UT

SRINAGAR, JULY 5: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today convened a meeting of State Level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance (SLCCCI) for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary while chairing SLCCCI meeting approved the implementation of Crop Insurance Schemes viz PMFBY and RWBCIS in the UT of JK.

The committee also approved the modus operandi to be adopted for the successful implementation of these Schemes in the J&K.

The Scheme would cover Paddy, Maize, Oilseeds, Wheat, Apple, Saffron, Mango and Litchi crops.

Dr Mehta emphasized the need for providing insurance cover to the farmers against crop loss due to various weather vagaries.

Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department, Vivek Bhardwaj; Financial Commissioner Revenue, Shaleen Kabra; Secretary Cooperatives, Yasha Mudgal; Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring, Director Agriculture Kashmir/ Jammu, Director Horticulture Kashmir, representatives of J&K Bank and other concerned attended the meeting in person and via video conferencing.