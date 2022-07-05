H.H Sri Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami Ji of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt meets LG Manoj Sinha

Member Parliament Hasnain Masoodi calls on LG

Srinagar, July 5: His Holiness Sri Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami Ji of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to His Holiness for his significant contribution towards public welfare, and sought his blessings for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K UT.

Earlier, Hasnain Masoodi, Member of Parliament also called on Lt Governor and discussed with him various matters pertaining to the development of Jammu Kashmir and welfare of people, among other issues.

He also gave suggestions on making the south campus of Kashmir University more vibrant by opening more avenues of research and development in various educational fields and taking the campus to new heights of excellence in research and academic activities.

The Lt Governor assured the Member of Parliament that his valuable insights and suggestions on different issues would be taken up with the concerned for implementation.