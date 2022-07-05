Jammu and Kashmir reports 84 fresh positive cases, 450124 recovered

SRINAGAR, JULY 5: The Government today informed that 84 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 64from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 455475. Also, 01 COVID death has been reported from Jammu division.

Moreover, 67 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 47 from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 12,355 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 23348206.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 455475positive cases, 494are Active Positive (403in Jammu Division and 191in Kashmir Division), 450124 have recovered and 4757 have died; 2332 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25817660 test results available, 455475samples have tested positive and 25362185 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10,407COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6595734 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 228persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 594in isolation and 312in home surveillance. Besides, 6589843 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 45 cases, Srinagar reported 18 cases, Udhampur reported 05 cases, Kathua reported 10 cases, Samba reported 03 cases, Ramban, Baramulla and Kulgam reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.