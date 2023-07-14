Chief Of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 14: General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The Chief of Army staff and the Lt Governor held extensive discussion on various security issues.

The Army Chief was accompanied by Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command and Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps.