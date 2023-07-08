Chief Justice Visits Sharda Temple At LoC Teetwal; Lauds The Role Of ‘Save Sharda Committee’

SRINAGAR, Jul 8: Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Patron in chief J&K SLA today visited Sharda Temple & Gurudwara at LoC Teetwal, alongwith his wife Prof. (Dr.) Vijay Lakshmi Barara. He was accompanied by Principal Secy to CJ M.K. Sharma, Chairman DLSA Kupwara Shazia Tabassum, D C Kupwara Ayushi Sudan, SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas, SDM Karnah Dr. Gulzar, Tehsildar Karnah Syed Eyad Qadri and others.

He was received by Sharda Temple Committee members Ajaz Khan, Ravinder Tikku, Hridyayanand Pujari amongst other locals and yatris from South India present there. Chairman Save Sharda Committee. Ravinder Pandita has thanked the dignitaries who visited the recently inaugurated temple at Teetwal today.

The temple was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in presence of LG Manoj Sinha , MP Bangalore Tejaswi Surya and Head of Save Sharda Committee Ravinder Pandita on March 22 this year via Live streaming.

Pilgrims and dignitaries from whole country have been thronging this Sharda Temple since its consecration. On this occasion Hon’ble CJ J&K and L lauded the role of Sharda Committee.The visiting dignitaries were presented sharda shawls & momento by Save Sharda Committee at the venue.

LoC Teetwal was a traditional route of pilgrimage to Sharda peeth which was last stopped in 1948 after tribal raids and partition. Ever since no such yatra has taken place. The Committee comprising the Civil society of Tangdhar Karnah & other parts of JK UT is actively engaged for recreating this ancient heritage. Save Sharda Committee Kashmir Regd. is struggling for cross LoC pilgrimages for nearly 2 decades now.