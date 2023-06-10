Chief Justice Visits Court Complex Char-E-Shreef, Pays Obeisance At Ziyarat Of Sheikh Ul Aalam

Inaugurates legal services, awareness camp for Tribals at Yusmarg

BUDGAM, Jun 10: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, N. Kotiswar Singh, today visited the Court Complex, Char-e-Shreef.

He was received by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary and Fakrun Nisa, Munsif/ judicial Magistrate Char-e-Shreef and members of bar.

On the occasion, Chief Justice was accorded ceremonial guard of honour from the contingent of J & K Police.

Chief Justice inspected the Court Complex and also interacted with members of the bar. The purpose of the inspection was to ensure smooth functioning of the judicial infrastructure, identify areas for improvement and address any concerns raised by the legal community.

Chief Justice gave patient hearing to the members of bar and emphasized the commitment of judiciary to provide fair and efficient justice to the people, ensuring the rule of law.

Chief Justice also paid obeisance at the sacred Ziyarat-e-Shreef Sheikh Ul Aalam (RA). This revered shrine holds immense historical and religious significance and symbolizes the unity and harmony among people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, Chief Justice inaugurated Legal Services and Awareness Camp on “Welfare Schemes for Tribals” organized by The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam, in collaboration with district administration Budgam and the Tribal Affairs Department. He also serves as the Patron-in-chief of the JK Legal Services Authority.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Executive Chairman of JK Legal Services Authority and Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, attended the event as guests of honour.

The event was also attended by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary Principal District & Session’s Judge, Budgam (Chairman DLSA Budgam), Akshay Labru, District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Tahir Geelani SSP Budgam, Ikramullah Tak ADDC Budgam, Chief Medical Officer Budgam, District Social Welfare Officer Budgam, Assistant Labour Commissioner Budgam and Executive Engineer R & B division Budgam, Executive Engineer R & B division Chadoora and District Officers of other departments.

The Legal Services and Awareness Camp was aimed to provide valuable legal knowledge and promote welfare schemes available for the tribal communities in Jammu and Kashmir. With the support and active participation of various government departments, including Social Welfare Department, Tribal Affairs Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Sheep Husbandry Department, Department of Youth Services and Supports, NRLM, Labour and Employment Departments, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Revenue Department, Department of Health Services, Rural Development Department, Handloom/Handicraft Departments, Department of Agriculture, Department of Horticulture and Department of Industries and Commerce, the event witnessed a comprehensive and holistic approach towards empowering the tribal population.

Chief Justice, in his presidential address, appreciated the efforts of DLSA Budgam and other departments for reaching out to common masses in far flung areas. He stated that presence of government departments at legal services camps shall enable the tribal community to directly interact with the representatives and officials, enabling them to gain in-depth knowledge about the schemes and services available to them. He assured the establishment of legal aid clinic at tribal area in which passionate youth of tribal community are engaged as para legal volunteers, who shall facilitate implementation of various Welfare Schemes of Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, in his address, stated and emphasized the implementation of comprehensive range of welfare schemes to uplift lives of tribals and ensure their holistic development. These schemes have been designed with the aim of providing equitable opportunities, promoting socio-economic empowerment, preserving tribal culture and securing a brighter future for the tribal communities.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary assured the maximum reach to the Tribal Community by facilitating them through proper implementation of tribal welfare schemes .

One of the highlights of the camp was distribution of sanction letters and benefits sanctioned under various welfare Schemes among the beneficiaries, ensuring that the welfare schemes reach the intended individuals and communities.

The active involvement Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Tashi Rabstan in this process earned them special praiseworthy mention for their dedication and commitment towards securing justice and promoting the well-being of the tribal population.

Chief Justice and Justice Tashi Rabstan also distributed compensation cheques sanctioned by Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority under Victim Compensation Scheme among the beneficiaries.

This event witnessed a collaborative effort from various departments and agencies that have tirelessly worked towards the welfare of the tribal community.

The presence of these departments facilitated direct interaction between beneficiaries and government officials, enabling individuals to gain comprehensive insights into various welfare schemes and services available to them. Moreover, it provided an opportunity for beneficiaries to clarify their doubts and seek guidance directly from the concerned authorities.

The Legal Services and Awareness Camp provided an excellent platform for the tribal communities to engage with various government departments and gain insights into the available schemes and services.

The event witnessed a significant turnout, reflecting the shared commitment of all stakeholders towards ensuring access to justice and welfare for the tribal population. It served as a testament to the dedication and hard work put in by the organizing committee, volunteers, and all the participating departments to create a meaningful impact on the lives of the tribals in Jammu and Kashmir.