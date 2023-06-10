Dr Jitendra Inaugurates 2 Day ‘Start-Up Conclave’ At Udhampur Organized By CSIR-IIIM

The Start-up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi is now reaching every part of India including the B-Towns: Dr. Jitendra Singh

“Young Start-up Conclave” at Udhampur offers an opportunity to explore new avenues for industry as well as entrepreneurs in the region, says Dr. Jitendra Singh

Stature of India has grown under PM Narendra Modi, G20 Presidency & International Year of Millets are the best examples of it: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Start-ups in India grew 300 times in the last 9 years under PM Narendra Modi: Dr. Jitendra Singh

UDHAMPUR , Jun 10 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the Start-up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi is now reaching every part of India including the B-Towns and the 2-day “Young Start-up Conclave” at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir offers an opportunity to explore new avenues for industry as well as entrepreneurs in the region. Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while inaugurating 2-day ‘Young Start-up Conclave’ at Udhampur.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, under PM Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is given the top most priority in everything which is the reason that J&K is competing in terms of development with the developed states and UTs in India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the year 2023 is important for many reasons as this is the year India has been able to attain G20 Presidency, this Year is being celebrated as International Year of Millets by UN due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi which shows how the stature of India has grown in the world under the present government.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Start-ups in India grew 300 times in the last 9 years as from just around 350 Start-ups before 2014, there has been a quantum jump in Start-ups to more than 90,000 with more than 100 Unicorns.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said, India had no dearth of talent, capability, innovation and creativity in the youth, but they were lacking a favourable milieu and proper patronage from the political leadership which was provided by Prime Minister Modi.

Focus of the PM Modi led Government in the last 9 years has not been just to create employment but also to build entrepreneurship, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

The mantra of PM Narendra Modi ‘StartUp India, StandUp India’ is creating millions of job opportunities for the youth of this country who are gradually coming out of the government job mind-set and are ready to take the plunge and create new opportunities in niche sectors, in turn creating scores of job opportunities.

Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr. Zabeer Ahmad termed this day as historic for district Udhampur which has been chosen for this two day ‘Start-up Conclave’. Dr. Zabeer emphasized, people of district Udhampur and other nearest districts must visit this ‘Start-up Conclave’ so that they will be informed, counselled about the benefits of Start-ups which are the engines of economic growth.

The StartUp conclave was attended by Chairperson DDC Udhampur, Lal Chand, Vice Chairperson DDC, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Director CSIR-IIIM, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, SSP Udhampur, Dr. Vinod Kumar besides BDCs, DDCs and other officers of district administration.