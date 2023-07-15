Chief Justice Visits Bandipora, Inspects District Court Complex, Interacts With Judicial Officers, Bar

Also visits Child Care Institute, Orphanage Home, assesses facilities, services provided to children

BANDIPORA, Jul 15: Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today visited district Bandipora and reviewed the functioning of the District Court here.

The Chief Justice also interacted with the bar members, Judicial officers and inspected the under-construction district court complex besides paid a visit to Childcare Institutions here.

The Chief Justice was received by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad; Principal District & Sessions Judge Bandipora Amit Sharma and SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma.

On his arrival to District Court Complex, the Chief Justice was accorded guard of honour by contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

During the visit, Justice Kotiswar Singh inspected the working scenario in the court complex and directed the staff of the court to update and upload data as data entry operations are very important for the efficient delivery of judicial services.

The Chief Justice also inspected the ongoing construction works of new court complex Bandipora, executed at a cost of 35 crores approximately. The Chief Justice asked executing the agency to complete the under-progress court complex before the given timeline of December 2023 and establish facilities for specially-abled persons and install power backup facilities by using solar panels.

During the visit, the Chief Justice also interacted with Bar Association Bandipora. While interacting with them, Chief Justice assured all possible support to the bar. He highlighted that for dispensation of justice, cooperation and coordination among all the wings of the judiciary is a must. Justice Kotiswar Singh also complimented the Judges, and staff of the Bar Association of district court Bandipora for their exemplary performance in the district.

Meanwhile, Justice Kotiswar Singh also paid a visit to the Child Care Institute for Boys and Orphanage Home for Girls located at Papchan and Sunderwan, respectively, to assess the facilities and services provided to the children residing in the institute.

During the visit, He took a comprehensive tour of the premises, including the living area, recreational areas, and educational facilities.

On the occasion, Justice Kotiswar Singh interacted with the children and listened to their stories and experiences. He expressed his concern for their well-being and emphasized the importance of providing them a nurturing environment and access to quality education. He also took note of any issues or challenges faced by the staff and residents and assured them of his full support in addressing those concerns.

Justice Kotiswar Singh advised the children to prioritise their career and stay away from drugs in all the conditions. He also wished his best to the children for their future endeavours.