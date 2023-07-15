J&K Stall In TTF-2023 At Kolkata Draws Huge Crowds

West Bengal Tourism Minister, envoys of Bangladesh, Maldives, Kenya; travel leaders visit stall, exhibit interest in tourism products, services of J&K

KOLKATTA, Jul 15: The J&K stall at the Travel and Tourism Fair(TTF)-2023, Kolkata is drawing huge crowds of travel enthusiasts interested in tourism products and services, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is offering.

The J&K Tourism department is participating in three day travel fest as feature State/UT.

Among the notables who visited the J&K stall include, West Bengal Tourism & IT Minister, Babul Supriyo and Counsellor, Deputy High Commission for Bangladesh in Kolkatta, Riazul Islam. Counsel General of the Kenyan Consulate at Kolkatta, Pranay Poddar and Maldives Counsellor in Kolkatta, Ram Krishan Jaiswal also visited the J&K stall and praised the natural beauty and scenic spots of Jammu & Kashmir.

Representatives and leaders of travel fraternities of Eastern India including West Bengal besides travel writers and bloggers also visited the stall and exhibited keen interest in the emerging tourism scenario in Jammu & Kashmir.

The three day fair brings together industry leaders, top media professionals and the entire travel industry from the Eastern part of the country particularly West Bengal and beyond. Around 400 exhibitors from the entire country and many foreign exhibitors from Thailand, South Africa are participating in the leading platform to connect, network and do business. Among the exhibitors include tourist organisations, State/UT government tourism departments, tour operators, travel agents, hotels, resorts, adventure tourism operators, airlines, car rentals, railways, coach operators and others.

A large contingent of tour operators and hoteliers from J&K are also attending the fair for which adequate arrangements were made by the J&K Tourism Department.

CEO, Bani Basohli Development Authority, Dr. Des Raj Bhagat; Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir, Ahsanul Haq Chishti; Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg, Javed Ahmad and Assistant Director Tourism, Batote, Arif Ahmad Lone are representing the J&K Government at the fair. The officers briefed the visitors about tourism scenario and the availability of new tourist choices and products across J&K, particularly the new 75 destinations and adventure tourism activities launched by the department.