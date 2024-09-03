Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals killed in encounter with forces, automatic weapons recovered

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Sept 3: Police Sources have confirmed the killing of 9 naxals during an encounter operation in the forest at the Dantewada-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The Police say automatic weapons were recovered from the Naxals.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said large numbers of SLR rifles, .303 Rifles and .315 Bore rifles were recovered from the Naxals. All security force personnel involved in the operation are said to be safe. Search operations are continuing in the area. A detailed report will be released after the completion of the operation.

Earlier today, a joint police team went on a search operation after receiving information about the presence of Maoists from West Bastar Division in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts. The encounter between the police forces and the Naxals started 10:30 am on Tuesday. (Agencies)