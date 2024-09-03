Kangana Ranaut announces next film ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ amid ‘Emergency’ release delay

NEW DELHI, Sept 3: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday announced her new movie “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata” as she awaits certification for her directorial venture “Emergency” from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to the makers, the film aims to spotlight the invaluable contributions of the working-class heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Manoj Tapadia will direct and write “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata”, produced by Eunoia Films and Floating Rocks Entertainment. (PTI)