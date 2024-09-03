Man with 36 passports arrested in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sept 3: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in human trafficking during an operation in the eastern Punjab province, the agency said in a statement.

The suspect, who was also implicated in visa fraud, was found in possession of 36 Pakistani passports, according to the statement released on Monday.

The arrested had reportedly extorted large sums of money from individuals under the false promise of sending them abroad, the FIA said.

The FIA has intensified efforts to conduct raids in pursuit of the suspect’s accomplices, the statement said.

Pakistani authorities have tightened measures against human trafficking following a tragic incident last year in Greece, where numerous Pakistanis lost their lives while attempting to enter Europe illegally.

