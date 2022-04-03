Chhari Yatra taken out: Rana for revival of ancient route to Mata Vaishno Devi

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Apr 3: Amid religious fervour and spiritual serenity, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today took the holy Jyot from the historic heritage Kol Kandoli Temple in a van tastefully decorated with flowers, followed by a cavalcade of bikers, cars and other modes of transport.

Rana sat in the van, carrying the Jhanki and Jyot, along with the functionaries of Shri MataVaishno Devi Pracheen Marg Shrines Sanstha, comprising its President Harbans Singh and his team, Randeep Singh, Ashok Kumar, Jagdish Raj, Sanjeev Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Puran Chand, Vinod Kumar, Jagdish Kumar, Kartar Chand and others.

The yatra carrying the holy Jyot was profusely greeted by the people, queued on both sides of the road, with flower petals while chanting Mantras and Shalokas, up to the Oli Temple on the ancient route to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Trikuta Hills.

The residents had made elaborate arrangements of drinking water and refreshment for the devotees. The atmosphere was filled with gaiety and enthusiasm, as the devotees-men, women and children-kept reciting Bhajans in reverence of the Mata on the second day of ongoing Navratras.

As part of the initiatives to revive the ancient heritage route to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, the Oli Temple at Bamyal in Nagrota is currently undergoing renovation under the aegis of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), e-launched by Devender Rana on March 7, this year.

Mr Rana has spearheaded the initiative for revival of the ancient route, blessed with most revered temples and worship places, to connect the posterity with their spiritual and cultural moorings.

The heritage route, passes through Jagdamba Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple – Jagti, Durga Mata Temple – Pangali, Shiv Temple – Thandapani – Drabi, Shiv Shakti Temple, Raja Mandleek Temple- and Raja Nowalgarh Temple – Marh, Drabi, Kali Mata Temple – Gundla Talab, Ram Darbar, Shiv Temple- Bamyal and Oli Temple Chhapanoo-Bamyal before reaching the sanctum sanctorum of the Bhavan of Mata Rani on Trikuta Hills.

According to Mr Rana, the restoration and promotion of the ancient road link to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine will prove as a game-changer for bringing Nagrota to the central stage of Jammu’s heritage landscape.

As per the organizers of the Jyot Yatra, the Navratra Festival at the Oli Temple will witness Bhaints and other religious programmes during the ongoing Navratras.

The various Government departments and agencies have established stalls at the festival site while the local manufacturers are also showcasing their produce.