Cong protests against rising prices of petroleum products

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Rural and Urban today staged a protest against rising prices of petroleum products and demanded that the Government should roll back the hike.

Led by Hari Singh Chib, president DCC Rural, the Congress activists assembled near Azad Colony in Raipur- Domana Constituency and raised slogans against the BJP led Government at the Centre.

Uday Chib, president JKPYC and Corporator Rajni Bala also joined the protest.

Talking to media persons here today, Hari Singh Chib said, “By increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, the NDA Government has made it clear that it was not concerned about the problems of the common people.”

He said that the hollow claims of Prime Minister and NDA Govt that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Government at the Centre was a pro-people Government stand exposed now that the Centre has failed miserably to protect the interests of the common man.

Uday Chib said that the petrol has crossed an all-time high, crossing Rs 100 per litre mark in the country while diesel is going to touch Rs 100 in the days to come. He said that while the NDA Government claims that its policies are in line with the welfare of general public in Jammu and Kashmir, the ground reality is starkly different. He maintained that the common man has been facing the brunt of inflation for so long now, impacting his daily life in every aspect.

The protesting Congress leaders demanded that the increased prices should be withdrawn with immediate effect to provide relief to the masses suffering from inflation and recession.

The activists of DCC Jammu Urban led by JKPCC general secretary and Incharge DCC (U), Yogesh Sawhney held strong protest against price hike of petrol, diesel and LPG in Ward No 64, Durga Nagar today.

Carrying empty LPG cylinders in hand and Congress activists and leaders were shouting slogans against Modi Government. Sawhney demanded roll back on the prices of petrol and diesel as with this hike every item in the market will be affected. They said it ultimately will be burden on the general public. He alleged that Modi Govt was sensitive towards the miseries of the poor and lower middle class people.