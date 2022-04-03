People are being fleeced under taxes, price hike: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee working president, Raman Bhalla today alleged that BJP has vitiated the atmosphere of peace, harmony and progress and downgraded the historical state against the wishes of people.

While addressing a public meeting organized by Tara Chand Sharma retired Head Master and Vijay Pal Sharma at Upper Chowadhi Brahmana today Bhalla said that the power hungry BJP’s divisive and opportunist politics have destroyed and vitiated the atmosphere of peace, harmony and progress and created unrest in the society. He said that Congress is only political force playing role of healthy opposition to highlight the issues of each section and opposing anti- poor, anti- farmers and anti- people policies of BJP.

Bhalla further said that BJP has opened all doors of sale of local resources & trade to outsiders at the cost of local traders. The mining and liquor trades are class example of this, which used to be local traders and small contractors earlier. On one hand the Govt has expanded this trade, hitherto opposed on religious and social grounds, by the BJP and on the other hand it has been opened to outside barons at the cost of individual local traders and bread earners especially the mining trade which has rendered lakhs of people jobless and their livelihood like local work force, tractor, trolleys, other farmers around the river beds.

It has deprived them of their earnings and independence in trade besides the cost of sand, bajri and grabble has gone beyond the reach of the poor and common man. The proxy Govt of BJP has set the process of opening of 51 more liquor vends in one go, which is the worst gift to the City of Temples and youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhalla lashed out at BJP for the betrayal with the mandate of Jammu and alleged that people are being fleeced and looted under taxes and price hike. The poor people are suffering on every front and the unemployed youth are frustrated a lot with wrong policies of BJP and its administration. People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP, whenever free and fair elections are conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.