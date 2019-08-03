Chhari-Sthapana, associated with Amarnath yatra, performed in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Notwithstanding the suspension of Amarnath yatra for security reasons in view of militant threat, “Chhari-Sthapana”, associated with annual pilgrimage to holy car shrine in south Kashmir, was performed at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akara building near here on Saturday.

The ceremony was performed with chants of Vedic hymn at the Temple Akhara by a group of Sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the holy silver Mace of Lord Shiva which lasted for about 2 hours.

Chhari-Mubarak (Holy Mace), one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati, will be kept in the Temple for ‘Darshan’ till it leaves for main course of pilgrimage on August 10.

Pilgrims and public in general have the privilege to have ‘Darshan’ of Holy Mace kept in the Temple.

Traditional ‘Chhari-Pujan’ shall be performed on Monday on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ (Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami) at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar.

‘The True Trust’, founded by Mahant Giri in year 2004, has made all the necessary arrangements like food, tented acomodation and transportation, for sadhus and the needy from the general public coming from different parts of the country to join Chhari-Mubarak.

An advisory was issued on Friday by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra directing pilgrims and tourists to curtail their stay and leave Kashmir valley following intelligence inputs about militant plan to target them.

About 3.50 lakh pilgrims from different parts of the country paid obeisance at the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas since the commencement of the yatra from July 1. The yatra will conclude on August 15 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

(AGENCIES)