Chhari Mubarak yatra leaves for Chamunda Devi shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: The 21st Chhari Mubarak Yatra of Shri Mata Chamunda Devi Ji Sarvadhar, Pogal Paristhan left from Prachin Rameshwar Mandir Pacca Talab, Bahu Fort here, today.

The annual yatra was flagged off by former Minister and senior BJP leader, Sat Sharma (CA) in presence of Rajeev Charak, patron in chief of Chamunda Committee in which a large number of Yatris accompanied.

While flagging off the yatra, Sat Sharma said that Jammu and Kashmir is land of saints and here people are associated with the region. He urged the Government to make special arrangements for pilgrims, so that they will not suffer. He also said that the abode of Maa Chamunda in Sarvadhar Senabathi Pogal-Paristan must be developed as a tourist and pilgrimage spot.

Rajiv Charak said that hundreds of yatris from Jammu participating in the annual yatra while thousands from Doda, Kishtwar and other districts joined the religious festival in Ramban. He said it is the largest holy Yatra of district Ramban and the Government of J&K must announce a holiday on this day and the spot must be developed as a tourist and pilgrimage spot.

Earlier, Chhari Mubarak Yatra started with great pomp and show and traditional manners. A large number of people in the area came to see- off it.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Anuradha Charak, State vice president JKBJP, Rajesh Gupta district general secretary BJP, Hari Om Sharma, Hardesh Khokhar, Ashok Kumar Manhas and several others were also present.