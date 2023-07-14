Kathua DDC reviews progress of works under CSS, Capex Budget

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 14: District Development Council Chairperson Kathua, Mahan Singh, today chaired a meeting of DDC members and concerned District officers to review of physical and financial progress of District Capex Budget 2023-2024 besides implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the district, here at conference Hall of DC Office Complex.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas; Vice Chairman, DDC, Raghunandan Singh; Chief Planning Officer, DDC members, Xen PDD, CMO, CEO, Xen PHE, Xenirrigation, Xen PMGSY besides other District officers attended the meeting.

At the very outset, ADDC Kathua Ankur Mahajan apprised the council about the progress of plans being implemented in consultation with concerned PRIs.

DDC Chairman exhorted the council members to personally monitor the progress of projects of public importance under current allocation of district Capex so as to meet the popular development aspirations of the people.

Underscoring the need to complete the projects of critical importance, DDC Chairman said JJM projects under implementation across the district will give relief to the inhabitants especially residing in kandi and hilly pockets of the region. He expressed hope that all 299 water supply schemes under JJM will be completed by the end of December 2023.

The Chairman DDC Kathua also highlighted the issue of borewell not materialized and asked the concerned executing agencies for exploring the alternative arrangements to meet the drinking water needs of the people.

Highlighting the issue of pending MGNREGA wage payments, the DDC called for timely disbursement of payments to the job card holders besides DDC Nagri advised for organizing awareness camps so as sensitize and aware the masses who are in oblivion about the benefit of 100 days of job guarantee under MGNREGA.

Earlier, ADDC Kathua suggested more taking up of works by PRIs for proper face-lifting of Amrit Sarovars.

While discussing the health scenario of the district, the issue of shortage of medical staff and requisite infra to cater the healthcare demands of the rural populace came to the fore.

While reviewing the JPDCL sector, the council highlighted the issue of erratic power supply, lack of electric poles and delay in execution of tendered works, the DC directed Xen JPDCL to look into the matter besides fixing responsibilities of the concerned contractors to execute the works within stipulated timelines.

The DDC Chairperson urged all the DDC members and District officers to coordinate with each other in formulation of rational plans maintaining the sanctity of the 3-tier system of Panchayati Raj.