ADGP Rlys reviews security arrangements at Jammu Rly Station

Shri Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Additional Director General of Police, Railways, Sunil Kumar, today convened a meeting in the office chambers of SSP Railways Jammu.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to conduct a thorough review of the security arrangements concerning the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023. In attendance were Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Railways Jammu, and other senior officers from GRP Jammu.

During the meeting, the ADGP Railways emphasized the need to intensify patrolling along the railway tracks and strengthen security deployment at Jammu Railway Station.

He informed the officers about the potential situation of a large number of passengers accumulating at Jammu Railway Station due to the cancellation of trains. It was anticipated that these passengers would prefer to temporarily stay at the station until the train services were fully operational again.

ADGP Railways stressed the importance of enhancing the effectiveness of the public address system, particularly within the platform area and other key points. After the meeting, ADGP Railways personally inspected Jammu Railway Station, ensuring that all the necessary security measures and deployments were in place.

He also instructed the officers to instruct the personnel to handle elderly passengers with compassion and provide them with any necessary assistance. He also visited the help desk established by GRP Jammu at Jammu Railway Station.

In addition, the ADGP Railways held a meeting with senior officers from the Railway department to discuss security-related matters concerning the railways.