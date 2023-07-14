Arvind & Aslam’s Valved Asthma Inhaler wins IIT Jammu’s Invention Factory Program

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu), in collaboration with the Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF), has successfully concluded its six-week summer program, the Invention Factory.

This program, originally established in the United States, aimed to foster a culture of pure innovation among students, empowering them to find unique solutions to everyday problems.

The Invention Factory program spanned six weeks providing a platform for students to develop ingenious solutions to various challenges. Over the course of the program, ten teams showcased their exceptional talent, pouring their hearts and minds into creating prototypes and refining their inventions.

The panel of judges for finale included Prof Manoj Gaur, Director IIT Jammu; Dr Hemant Kanakia, Founder MBF; Dr Shadab Lalit Angurana, AIIMS Jammu; Srikant Sastri, Chairman, I3G Advisory Network; PKH Sinha, Director IIT Mandi iHub and HCl Foundation; Raj Nair, Chairman, Avlon Consulting; Sunil K Goyal, Managing Director & Fund Manager, Yournest VC; Bineesha P, Board Member, Technology Development Board, GoI; Avinash Punekar, CEO, iCreate; Ajay Lavakare, Co-President, Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs India; and Priyank Garg, Managing Partner, IAN Alpha Fund, Angel Investor.

The top honors of the program were awarded to Arvind and Mohammed Aslam for their groundbreaking invention, the Valved Asthma Inhaler. Their innovation not only secured them the prestigious first prize of 2 lakh INR but also showcased their exceptional talent and dedication. Additionally, Aditya and Nivedita were awarded the second prize of 1 lakh INR for their outstanding creation, the Vibration Damping Gloves. The third prize of 50K INR was bestowed upon Rishika and Sanskar for their impressive invention, the Operated Boil-over Inhibitor.

The iCreate special mentions included the Breathable Cast Maker by Harsh and Ankit, the Flexi-safe Earwax Remover by Harsh and Vishnu, the Dry Bath for Dogs by Susmendra and Samya, the Valved Asthma Inhaler by Arvind and Mohammed Aslam, the Vibration Damping Gloves by Aditya and Nivedita and the Steam Operated Boil-over Inhibitor by Rishika and Sanskar. These notable mentions have the potential to further develop their prototypes.

The event also recognized other remarkable prototypes, including the Odor Eliminating Shoe Rack by Ashutosh and Diksha, the Cranked Adjustable Vegetable Chopper by Priyanshu and Kartik, the Cabinet Shelf Pulley Mechanism by Vraj and Dhyan and the Automatic Eyeglass Cleaner by Saattvik and Ashutosh.