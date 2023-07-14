Income Tax Dept organizes literary conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: The Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mona Singh, organized a very impressive literary conference at Guest House of Income Tax Officers’ Colony in Reshamghar area, here today.

Renowned poets and story writers in Hindi/Dogri language graced the occasion by taking active part in the Conference. Raj Bharti (social worker of UT), Prof Lalit Magotra (president, Dogri Sanstha), Prof Ashok Gupta and Ravinder Koul (renowned theatre activist) praised the efforts of Income tax Department for organizing such an impressive function and gave an opportunity to the poets and writers to express their feelings.

Among the poets were Prof Lalit Magotra, Prof Ashok Gupta, Maharaj Krishan Santoshi, Sanjeev Bhasin, Vijaya Thakur, Krishan Kumar Sharma, Sheikh Mohd Kalyan, Usha Kiran, Kewal Kumar Kewal, Sonia Upadhyay, Prince Kumar, Pawan Verma, Arvind Sharma and Khaleeda Shah who wrote on various topics related to socialism, culture and humanity.

Santosh Sangra and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta recited their stories in Hindi language based on poverty, humanity and tension at borders using colloquial idioms and phrases.

Shakil Ahmad Ganie and Ruveda Salam (both Deputy Commissioners of Income Tax) as well as other Income Tax officers including Manzul Raizada, PS Jamwal, Hardeep Singh and Rajeh Koul were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax expressed that people are taking interest in the literature and she hoped a shining future for the Indian literature. She showed her great satisfaction about the rich literature of Jammu region. She also recited her poem on Jammu city, its cuisines and other specialties.

The proceeding of the programme was conducted by Rajni Sharma (Assistant Director, Rajbasha).