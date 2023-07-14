DC Srinagar flags off Cyclothon for “Drug- Free Srinagar”

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR July 14: The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday morning flagged-off a Cycle Race, Cyclothon under categories of 17/19 years Girls and 14 years Boys under Drug free Srinagar campaign here at Bakshi Stadium to raise mass awareness against drug abuse.

The Cycle Race was organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar from as part of IEC activities of the District Administration to spread mass awareness against menace of drugs from Srinagar.

After flagging off the Cycle Race, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, briefly explained the importance of holding such events to create awareness among the students and in general public regarding harmful effects of the drugs on society.

The DC reiterates the Commitment of District Administration Srinagar to eliminate the menace of drugs and its peddling from Srinagar to save youth.

DC Srinagar also made a mention of “MISSION WAAPSI” campaign of Srinagar District Administration launched to wean away youth from drug abuse and rehabilitate the victims of drug addiction by providing them dignified livelihood through proper hand-holding and guidance under Government schemes.

The cycle Race witnessed participation of more than 300 Students from different Govt/Private Schools of the District who pledged to eradicate drug menace from the society.

The Race culminated at Indoor Sports Ground Polo View where participant students were awarded prizes. Sara from GHSS Amirakadal secured 1st Position in the 19 years Girls category, while Wafa from GHSS Rajbagh & Medehia from GHSS Amirakadal secured 2nd & 3rd respectively in the event.

In the 17 years Girls age group Yumana from Iqra Educational Institute remained the winner, Nabeela from Millinson School secured 2nd position and Farah from Tiny Hearts remained at 3rd place.

Similarly, in 14 years Boys Haseeb from Kashmir Harvard School secured 1st position and Atif Fayaz from Iqra Educational Institute got 2nd & Shabir from Legends remained at 3rd place. Consolation prizes were also award to the students and a special prize was awarded to Naira Mumtaz just 10 years old who was also the part of the awareness event.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Ghulam Hassan, ZPEOs, Officials of YSS and Parents of the students were also present on the occasion.