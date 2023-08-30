Chhari Mubarak to reach holy cave today, performs Puja at Panchtarni

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: The Chhari Mubarak has reached Panchtarni today -the last transit camp on way to 3888 metre high holy cave in deep Himalayas of South Kashmir district of Anantnag.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri, the Chhari Mubarak the Saffron robbed holy mace one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati started its journey from Sheshnag early this morning towards holy cave. Enroute it halted for a while at Wawbal, at 14000 feet high Mahagunas top and at Poshpathri before reaching Panchtarni.

Earlier the holy mace left Sheshnag at 7-30 am towards Panchtarni. The Sadhus and devotees accompanying holy mace were chanting Bum-Bum Bholey and Har Har Mahadev all along the way.

At Panchtarni the Sevadars, Langar people and service providers gave a warm welcome to holy mace. The Puja was performed by Mahant Ji and Sadhus by chanting Vedic hymns in a traditional way. This was followed by evening Aarti in which large number of devotees including jawans of para military forces participated.

Mahant Ji while speaking on the occasion said that after a night halt at Panchtarni the last transit cap on way to cave shrine on Nunwan Pahalgam track the Chhari Mubarak will leave for cave shrine early tomorrow morning to perform Puja and other religious rituals before Sun rise on Sawan Purnima. He said the Chhari Mubarak after paying obeisance at cave shrine and Puja and other religious rituals during the day will return to Panchtarni in the evening on way to Pahalgam.

He said after a night halt at Panchtarni tomorrow the next day morning i.e on September 1 it will leave for Pahalgam and after staying there for one night the immersion ceremonies will be performed at river Lidder and Sadhus and other devotees accompanying the holy mace will be served traditional karri Pakoda as Prasad at bank of river Lidder before leaving for Dashnami Akhara the abode of holy mace, culminating the 62-day long annual Amarnath yatra which started on July 1 this year from twin tracks of Baltal and Nunwan-Pahalgam.

He, while quoting the religious scriptures said the darshan at holy cave on Sawan Purnima day has lot of significance and as per tradition the devotees used to visit the cave shrine on this day along with holy mace.