National Sports Week concludes at NIT Srinagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: The National Sports Week concluded today at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and it witnessed an enthusiastic participation of students, scholars highlighting the importance of physical fitness and sportsmanship.

During the week, the campus transformed into a hub of athletic activity during the mega event and various sporting events and competitions were organized.

On Wednesday, the winners and participants were felicitated for their outstanding performances and sportsmanship. The campus echoed with cheers and applause as trophies and medals were awarded to the deserving individuals and teams.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari and Dr. Srinibash Mishra, SAS Coordinator, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

In Table Tennis (5 teams from B-Tech, PG and Ph.D.) participated and Subhash Chandra Bose Team (4th Year) was declared as winner, while Mangal Pandey Team (3rd year) was runner-up in the match.

In Volleyball, (5 teams participated) and Bhagat Singh Team (2nd Year) bagged the trophy and Team Chandra Shekhar Azad (PG/Ph.D) was declared as runner up.

Similarly in Lemon Race, Arsalan (2nd Year) bagged the Gold Medal from Team Bhagat Singh, while Yasir Ahmad (1st Year) from Team Lal Bahadur Shastri grabbed silver medal and Ravish Raj (3rd Year) from Team Mahatma Gandhi bagged 3rd prize in the event.