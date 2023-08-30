Inter-State Veterans Nat’l T20 Cricket Tourney begins today

*Trophy, jersey of Legend Master’s unveiled

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: : Former Secretary General Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu and Secretary Jammu Club, Gaurav Gupta unveiled the trophy and jersey ‘Legend Masters’ Inter-State Veterans National T20 Cricket tournament here today.

He was accompanied by Ashish Singh, President, Amit Kumar, Vice President and Vivek Suri, General Secretary of Veteran Cricket Association J&K and team Captains Abhishek Choudhary (Mumbai) and Sameer Shah (Vidharbh).

Gourav Gupta welcomed all teams to the City of Temples Jammu and said, “its first if it’s kind of tournament being played in Jammu wherein many senior players who have represented their respective States are participating. He appreciated the efforts of Veteran Cricket Association J&K in organizing the tournament in Jammu. He further added that such tournaments will motivate not only more youth but towards playfields away from the menace of Drugs.”

Abhishek Choudhary & Sameer Shah captains from Mumbai and Vidharbh said that their teammates have played in and out of India but for the first time they have come to Jammu for this Inter State tournament. The Legend Masters will start from 31st August.