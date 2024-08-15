Chhari Mubarak leaves for holy cave, given rousing reception at Mattan

Mahant highlights significance of Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The Chhari Mubarak of Swami Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji Maharaj and accompanied by Sadhus and devotees left its abode Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar early this morning towards holy cave under tight security arrangements.

The holy mace has reached Pahalgam where after two nights stay it will leave for Chandanwari on August 16. Earlier on its way to holy cave the Chhari Mubarak paid obeisance at various temples right from Srinagar to Pahalgam in a traditional way. It was given rousing reception at Mattan where hundreds of Hindu devotees from different parts of the Valley had reached to receive the Chhari Mubarak.

As holy mace reached the historic Martand temple at Mattan, in South Kashmir district of Anantnag, the Bum Bum Bhole and Baba Amarnath Ki Jai rent the air. President Tirath Raj Mattan, A K Sidha led the devotees in receiving the Chhari Mubarak at the shrine. Later Puja was performed by Mahant Ji and the Sadhus at the shrine maintain the age old tradition. Besides, the Bhajan Kirtan, joint prayers were also held by the Sadhus and devotees on the occasion for peace and prosperity of mankind.

The administration and Tirath Raj Martand Trust had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees attending the function. The Trust also served Prashad to Sadhus and devotees to maintain the age old traditional. Later the silver robbed holy mace one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati left for Ganeshbal temple in Ganeshpora and after paying obeisance there it left for Pahalgam where it will have stay for two nights before leaving for holy cave.

Talking to reporters at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar and later at Mattan, Mahant Deependra Giri Ji highlighted the significance of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage and holy mace. He said as per the Puranas Lord Shiva on the insistence of Goddess Parvati had narrated the Amarkatha to her at the holy cave telling her how can one attain Moksha (rid from bondage of life and death).

He said enroute to cave shrine obeisance will be paid at all temples where prior to nineties holy mace used to have a night halt.

He said the holy mace will have a two night stay at Pahalgam and on August 16 it will leave from Pahalgam to Chandanwari. Later the holy mace will proceed towards Sheshnag, Panchtarni on way to cave shrine.

He said holy mace will have one night halt each at Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni and after reaching holy cave in the morning of Shrawan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival on August 19, the Chhari Mubarak will perform Puja and prayers there as per tradition and later leave for Panchtarni for the night halt on its way to Pahalgam.

Mahant Ji said that this year the Yatra crossed the last year’s number of 4.45 lakh and so far in 52 day long yatra this year the 5.10 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine. This has been due to the best arrangements made by the Shrine Board, UT administration police and paramilitary forces and cooperation of the social and voluntary organizations.

Moreover the increase in Yatris this time was due to opening of current registration centers at Sonamarg in Central Ganderbal district and Pahalgam due to which the visitors also got themselves registered at these places.

He expressed the hope that in future the authorities will make more efforts so that the number of pilgrims increases further.