‘Chenab belt will be epicenter of development’ Change, peace possible in J&K only after elections: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 12: Former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that the successive regimes in the Jammu and Kashmir have ignored Chenab region due to which unemployment has risen to alarming levels and people have suffered economically.

Azad was addressing a public rallies at Gajoth and Sungli in Bhaderwah today. He said whatever the works he did as Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State, only that is seen on ground. He said the successive regimes have not moved an inch and it seems there is a huge governance deficit.

“I was expecting the regimes who were later entrusted the job by people to run Jammu and Kashmir may have further developed this region. But I feel disappointed to see the condition of roads and other social infrastructure. Even hospitals, schools and other essential departments have staff shortage,” he said.

Azad said this is not how the states are run in democratic structure and it is the responsibility of every government to provide basic necessities at door step. “But who cares. There is mess everywhere and no one seems bothered about this mess. That is why I want elections to be held in the UT so that people can have an elected government which is also accountable to people,” he said.

“We believe in change and peace. It is only possible when you ensure more and more people are joining this Carvaan,” he told workers.

Azad said that Chenab valley has a peculiarity of having all communities living together peacefully since decades. He said if there is any best example of unity and secularism, it is Chenab region. He assured people if elected to power, Chenab valley will be at the centre of economic revolution.

“Jobs will be created for all unemployed, farmers will also witness the prosperity with pro farmer schemes. Besides, tourism will be developed in the region,” he assured.

Senior leaders GM Saroori, Abdul Majeed Wani, Mohd Aslam Goni, PR Manhas and Asif Gattu also spoke on the occasion.