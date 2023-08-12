LG releases installments worth Rs 150 crore to PMAY-Gramin beneficiaries

Sinha attends valedictory session of Samagra Awaas-Convergence

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, August 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the valedictory session of Samagra Awaas-Convergence under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) at Srinagar, today.

At the event, the Lt Governor released the installments worth Rs 150 crore to the PMAY-Gramin beneficiaries.

In his address, the Lt Governor shared the reforms introduced by the UT Administration to improve the quality of life of the people of J&K.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are dedicated to inclusive development and reaching the last mile, the Lt Governor said.

“My prime objective is to liberate marginalized section of society from clutches of under-development and to ensure that every family enjoys benefits of peace and prosperity. With land to landless, we have made a commitment to ensure livelihood and build a brighter future for them,” he said.

Highlighting the progress registered under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, the Lt Governor said, all 3.39 lakh eligible houses out of 3.42 lakh sanctioned to J&K under PMAY-G were approved. Of these 1.74 lakh houses were handed over to the beneficiaries. The construction work of the remaining houses will be completed by this financial year, he added.

“We are determined to provide a roof over the head of poor families and saturate benefits provided in convergence with schemes for better and decent living. We want to empower the last person in the queue and to make our villages self-sufficient to achieve the goal of Aatma-Nirbhar J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the PRI members, all stakeholder departments and the people of Kathua, Budgam, Kulgam and Ramban districts for achieving ODF plus and 100% model district status. Due to the collective efforts of all, the UT of J&K has emerged as top performer in Model Village Coverage, he added.

He also called upon the people of the UT and sought their active participation in Independence Day events.

The Lt Governor felicitated the best performing blocks under PMAY-G and the Districts with maximum convergence. He also handed over installment cheques to beneficiaries under PMAY-G.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shailesh Kumar Singh, Union Secretary Rural Development; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development J&K, Gaya Prasa, DDG Rural Housing, Rural Development Ministry and senior officers attended the valedictory session.

DDC Chairpersons and PRI members were also present.