Chandigarh administration approves excise policy for 2021-22

CHANDIGARH : The Chandigarh administration has approved the excise policy for the year 2021-22.

“In the second round of e-tendering, held on March 30, Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department received a total of 19 tenders/bids electronically against 10 of the 16 pending liquor vends/licensing units,” read an official statement.

“The first round of e-tendering was held on March 19, wherein the department had allotted 80 liquor vends out of 96. The e-tenders were invited for allotment of remaining 16 licensees for retail sale vends from the general public for Excise Policy 2021-22,” the statement added.

After the opening of e-financial bids, 10 liquor vends were sold out and the department received revenue of Rs 48.54 crores against Rs 41.79 crores reserve price with an increase of 16.16 per cent. (AGENCY)