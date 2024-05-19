Chairperson FADA Jammu calls on Circle Head PNB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: A delegation led by Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairperson FADA Jammu, along with Vikas Rathore, Manik Batra, Ravinder Gandotra Regional Directors, FADA Jammu and Rohit Gandotra, Kanav Aggarwal, Ashwani Pardhan , Sumit Malhotra convened a meeting with Anil Sharma, Circle Head, Punjab National Bank here, today.

Aggarwal discussed various issues of the dealers of Automobile Industry in J & K. He said that the banks and automobile business establishments have to work in close association with each other for the mutual benefit of the both.

The discussion also ventured into joint promotional activities, suggesting a collaborative effort to enhance banks and dealers profitability. Aggarwal suggested that bank can place their promotional material, POS machines etc at the dealership and similarly dealership can place its promotional material at the banks. Points like how dealers and bank can provide better services, vehicles at cheaper rate of interest to its customers were also discussed.

Sharma acknowledged the concerns raised by the Chairperson and assured prompt resolution for mutual benefit. He said that their bank is ready to take every step for the benefit of the dealers, bank and their customers.

Aggarwal suggested that such meetings between the dealers and banks should be done on regular basis to understand their issues and bottlenecks so that it can be resolved at the earliest.

Aggarwal said Federation of Automobile Dealership Associations, founded in 1964, is the Apex National Body of Automobile Retail Industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2/3 Wheelers, passenger cars, UVs, commercial vehicles including buses and trucks and tractors. FADA India represents over 15000 automobile dealers having 26500 dealerships including multiple associations of automobile dealers at the regional, State and city level representing the entire Auto Retail Industry.