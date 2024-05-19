Astro India Automobile unveils Mahindra XUV 3XO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: Astro India Automobile, the authorized dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, has launched the much-anticipated XUV 3XO, marking a significant milestone in the compact SUV segment.

The unveiling event saw the presence of Chairman Mohinder Gupta, MD Vikram Mahajan, Director Satyam Gupta, Dr C D Gupta, and Tarun of Small Town Rider.

Priced starting at Rs 7.49 lakh, the XUV 3XO promises to set new benchmarks with its standout design, premium interiors, cutting-edge technology, thrilling performance, and unparalleled safety features, underscoring Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

The XUV 3XO appeals to diverse segments with its bold, athletic silhouette, distinctive front fascia featuring a piano black grille, LED headlamps, DRLs, and fog lamps. The rear is marked by infinity LED tail lamps, enhancing its wide and stable stance.

Inside, the XUV 3XO boasts premium ivory interiors with leather accents and a spacious, comfortable environment for all occupants.

Its advanced safety features include a 360-degree surround view system, electronic stability control, and six airbags. The use of high-strength steel and 35 standard safety features ensures top-tier protection.

Performance-wise, the XUV 3XO is equipped with world-class turbo engines and advanced transmission options, providing a robust and efficient driving experience.

Its longest-in-class bonnet, commanding seating position, and best-in-class forward visibility enhance its road presence.

The SUV’s ruggedness is underscored by bold wheel arches, large tires with the largest outside diameter in its class, and impressive ground clearance. The R17 diamond cut alloy wheels further accentuate its authoritative presence.

Astro India Automobile, located on the National Highway at Bari Brahmana, has established a reputation for excellent service through a well-trained staff, a well-maintained showroom, and a fully equipped workshop and body shop. The dealership’s infrastructure has expanded significantly due to increased patronage.

To better serve customers, Astro India Automobiles operates additional showrooms at Toph Sherkhanian, Narwal, Udhampur, and Rajouri, and maintains outlets in rural areas including RS Pura, Kathua, Phinter, Doda, and Sunderbani.