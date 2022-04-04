Chairperson DDC Ramban calls on Lt Governor

JAMMU, APRIL 4: Shamshad Shan, Chairperson, District Development Council Ramban today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the DDC Chairperson and the Lt Governor discussed various matters pertaining to the development of District Ramban.

Shan also submitted a memorandum of demands including strengthening and rationalization of staff of Education department in the district; proper utilization of local workforce by Railway Construction company, besides demands of bus stands, Mini Secretariat, and more fire stations in Ramban.

The Lt Governor paid a patient hearing to all the demands put forth by the DDC Chairperson and said that the genuine demands and issues would be taken into consideration for their early redressal.

He further urged the Chairperson to continue her endeavors in highlighting and addressing the needs of the people as a vital member of the grassroots democracy. He assured her of all support from the UT administration.