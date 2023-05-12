Chairperson DDC Baramulla, KCCI delegation call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, May 12: Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The DDC Chairperson discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance and development of the district. She also raised the issue concerning the cost of Haj pilgrimage this year.

A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about various concerning issues of the business community.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the issues projected by them would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

Later, Pritam Singh, Founder President, Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust called on the Lt Governor at Raj Bhawan Jammu and apprised him about the peepal sapling plantation drive and other environmental initiatives of his organisation.

Renowned Broadcaster and Director (Retd.) All India Radio Jammu Vijay Kumar Sambyal, popularly known as Rangeeley Thakur in the field of music, submitted a memorandum of demands regarding promotion of art & music in the UT. He also expressed his gratitude towards the UT administration for giving due attention to the field of Arts.

The Lt Governor also released a book titled “Words Whispered in the Dark” authored by Bindya Raina Tikoo. The Lt Governor congratulated the author on the occasion and wished her success in the future endeavours.