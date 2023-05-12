Jammu DDC chairpersons call on Tarun Chugh 

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 12: A delegation of DDC chairpersons from Jammu today called on BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh here and said that the Modi Government has ushered in a new era of development in J&K which has given a new vision to the UT.

They said that the Modi Government has initiated several development projects which will benefit the people of Jammu & Kashmir for the decades to come.

Speaking on the occasion, Chugh said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir have high hopes from the leadership of PM Modi. He said that there has been a positive change in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370; and today there is mutual development of both peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. The proof of peace is that DDC and BCC elections were successfully held there for the very first time and 280 representatives were elected.

He said that with these measures, local people got faith in democracy, that’s why today the development plans are reaching the ground.

Chugh also listened carefully to various development issues raised by the public representatives from Jammu & Kashmir and said that he would be more than happy to pursue these plans for the betterment of the people of J&K.

Later in a statement he said that there was a good discussion in the meeting on the Panchayat level, the lowest unit in democracy and the DDC representative group. He said that these are the same representatives who work to make the country’s plans accessible to the common people on the ground.

Many representatives including DDC Chairman Jammu, Bharat Bhushan, Dhanantar Singh Kotwal, Colonel Mahan Singh, DDC chairman Kathua, Keshu Dutt, Raghunandan Singh and Sandeep Singh Manhas were included in this group of people’s representatives.