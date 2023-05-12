Dr Jitendra holds interaction with young StartUps, calls for wider awareness

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 12 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today held a two hour long interaction with young StartUps from different backgrounds, during which he called for a wider awareness, particularly among parents and elders.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded high priority to StartUps, taking personal interest in the matter,” he said, during a visit to the National Technology Week exhibition at Pragati Maidan, here today.

Dr Jitendra Singh spent more than two hours visiting the stalls put up by the CSIR, Department of Biotechnology, ISRO, Department of Atomic Energy, DRDO and a host of other Departments/PSUs and private industry. The Minister showed keen interest in the exhibits put up on display by a large number of Startups.

“Before 2014 there were just 350-400 Startups, in 2016 PM Modi started the Startup India movement from the Red Fort. And today their number exceeds one lakh,” said Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Minister interacted with a large number of school children visiting the exhibition and inspired them to take cue from the various Startup entrepreneurs making headway in niche sectors. Dr Jitendra Singh also spoke with the school teachers accompanying the students and the startup promoters.

“All these young minds must realise the huge potential in the StartUps sector and instead of settling down to government jobs, they must seize the opportunity to launch startups and also create jobs,” he said.

Urging the parents also to accompany their children on a visit to the Technology Week exhibition over the weekend, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Let them come in droves and see for themselves how India, at the call of PM Modi, is headed on the path to rapid progress in the 21st century,” he said, adding, “children in Class 6-7 are in their formative years, and by the time they pass out of school, their inherent skills are exploited to help them realise their dream projects.”

The celebration of National Technology Day was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India’s scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998. Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11.

The National Technology Week celebration was inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Pragati Maidan on 11th May 2023. Participants/ exhibitors from 12 Ministries of Government of India are showcasing wide range of scientific innovations in Hall No.4 & 5A, Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The theme of this event is ‘School to Start – Up – Igniting Young Minds to Innovate’, wherein students from schools across India engaged with Atal Tinkering Labs (under Atal Innovation Mission of Govt. of India), are participating and showcasing technological innovation in Hall No.4, Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

It is celebrated with a new and different theme every year. This year’s theme is ‘School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate’. The CBSE has advised to celebrate National Technology Week 2023.