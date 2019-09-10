Chairman State Commission for Backward Classes meets Governor

SRINAGAR : Sh. Jeet lal Gupta, Chairman, State Commission for Backward Classes met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Sh. Gupta briefed Governor about the initiatives undertaken by the Commission for welfare of backward classes including steps being taken to identify and recommend to the Government various areas of Kargil, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara etc (which have earlier been left out) for inclusion in the list of ALC. He further informed that the Commission has finalised recommendations in respect of deprived communities and shall be furnished to the Government shortly.

Governor appreciated the efforts of Sh. Gupta for securing interests of backward classes and urged him to work devotedly for their welfare.