Steve Smith stays ahead of Kohli in ICC Test Rankings; Bumrah at no 3

DUBAI: Steve Smith, double-century knock in the fourth Ashes Test helped him stay ahead of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test Rankings released on Tuesday, while Jasprit Bumrah remained at no 3.

Smith has 937 points while Kohli remains static at second spot in the Test Rankings with 903 points.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have also maintained their rankings to stay in top in top 10 of the ICC Test Player Rankings with fourth and seventh spots respectively with 825 and 725 points.

In the bowling department Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins is at no 1 with 914 points after picking seven wickets during the Manchester Test against England while South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has 851 points to remain at no 2. Jasprit Bumrah is lone Indian bowler to remain in top

among bowlers with third spot earning 835 points.

Among all-rounders Jason Holder (472 rating points) maintains top spot, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (397) has moved one place up to take the second spot. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (389) has only moved one place up in the list to take the third spot. (AGENCIES)