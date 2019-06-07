Chairman J&K Bank for creating new model of Management education

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 7: Chairman and CEO JK Bank Parvez Ahmed today laid emphasis on creating a new model of Management education which is scalable across geographies.

He said this while presiding over the valedictory session of SMVDU International Conference on the Management Education as chief guest at Katra today, which was attended by Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University as guest of honor; Prof D Mukhopadahyay, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU; Dr Mario B Curotolo, CEO, MBC Business Management Consultants, Switzerland; Prof Gurcharan Singh, Head, SMS, Punjabi University, Patiala; Prof R K Mishra, Director, IPE, Hyderabad and others.

Sharing his thoughts on the Management education and the expectations of the industry, Parvez Ahmed laid emphasis on creating a new model which is scalable across geographies as we are still following the Assembly Line Model of Management education which was created for the manufacturing economies. He added that the change is happening at an exponential scale and we need people with ability to deal with change, to learn new things and to preserve their mental balance in unfamiliar situations.

“In order to keep up with the world of the future we will not need to merely invent new ideas and products, we will above all need to reinvent ourself again and again. Discontinuity is going to be the most salient feature of our learning curve as the world is not just changing rapidly but it is being dramatically reshaped in such a manner that it is starting to operate absolutely differently,” he said and concluded with his thoughts on instilling the life skill of sustainability, which is very important for the future business leaders to orient themselves on pressing issues of climate change, conservation of resources, inclusivity of society, etc.

Earlier, Dr Saurabh, Head, School of Business, SMVDU, informed that the International Conference sponsored by the JK Bank has attracted encouraging contributions from across India and abroad.

Prof D Mukhopadahyay, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU stressed upon the active role of higher academia in the restructuring the curriculum of management education for a modern society. “Nothing is permanent and the change is inevitable, India is going to complete 100 years of independence in 2047 and it will emerge as third largest economy and will also have a third largest network of Universities in the world. It is here that the academicians have to play a proactive role, making optimum use of available human resources and contribute in the growth and development of country,” he said.

Parvez Ahmed also had a freewheeling discussion with the other guests, wherein they discussed the issues related to entrepreneurship, impact of technology and digital ecosystem, revival of Tourism and role of banking sector in social upliftment with special reference to the JK Bank.