The rapidly evolving landscape of the world recognizes education is a vital aspect that demands constant innovation and adaptation to meet the needs of an increasingly digital society. Dr. Balvir S. Tomar, a renowned businessman, philanthropist, and pediatrician, has emerged as an ingenious leader working diligently to transform the face of Indian education. Through his multifaceted endeavors, Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar, Chairman and Chancellor of NIMS University, is leveraging technologies like AI, AR/VR, and modern advancements to revolutionize the way education is imparted in India.

Dr. BS Tomar, with his diverse background as a successful businessman and accomplished pediatrician, brings a unique perspective to the field of education. As the Chairman and Chancellor of NIMS University, located near Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, he has harnessed his expertise to redefine traditional educational paradigms and foster an environment of innovation and growth.

Recognizing the potential of emerging technologies, Dr. Tomar has spearheaded the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) /Virtual Reality (VR) in classrooms at NIMS University. By embracing these technological advancements, he aims to enhance the learning experience and make education more engaging, interactive, and immersive for students.

As an ardent researcher and the founder of D-penicillamine for the cure of Indian Childhood Cirrhosis, and leading by the same example, Dr. BS Tomar has inaugurated a state-of-the-art infrastructure for AI and Deep learning known as the AI Lab of Excellence that promotes natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and data analytics. The AI Lab of Excellence at NIMS University will serve as a major hub for interdisciplinary research, exploration, and top-tier training in AI, Computer Science, and Engineering.

Prior to this, NIMS University Rajasthan also established the Axel Pries Center of Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Balvir S. Tomar envisioned the Center for biomedical sciences as beneficial for students hoping to become medical professionals. He moved ahead in creating a platform to assist applicants in studying even the tiniest components of a body and better comprehending their physiology.

AI-powered systems, developed under the guidance of Dr. Tomar, also enable personalized learning paths tailored to individual student’s strengths and weaknesses. These systems utilize advanced algorithms to analyze student data and provide targeted feedback, enabling educators to identify areas that require attention and tailor instruction accordingly.

Moreover, Virtual Reality has emerged as a powerful tool for experiential learning. Dr. Balvir S. Tomar understands its potential to revolutionize education by providing students with simulated environments that allow them to explore various subjects in an immersive and interactive manner. For fields, especially medical science it will offer a better and supervised training experience which will change the way medical training is perceived and further offer new ways for enhanced patient care. By incorporating VR into the curriculum, NIMS University Rajasthan is paving the way for a new era of education that transcends traditional boundaries.

Dr. Balvir S. Tomar’s commitment to driving educational transformation extends beyond the confines of NIMS University. He actively encourages collaboration between international academic centers, industry, and research institutions to foster innovation and share knowledge. By facilitating partnerships with leading technology companies and world-class institutions, Dr. Tomar ensures that students and educators have access to the latest tools and resources to stay at the forefront of technological advancements while they also continue to get global exposure.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar, NIMS University Rajasthan, has successfully established research centers and incubation hubs that provide a platform for students and faculty members to engage in research and development projects. By nurturing a culture of innovation, Dr. Tomar is harboring the next generation of well-thought leaders and problem solvers.

Acknowledging the NEP 2020 guidelines that focus on research and innovation as key drivers of educational excellence, economic growth, and societal development, NIMS University has created several programs to encourage research and innovation as part of the NEP 2020 objectives.

Beyond his educational endeavors, Dr. Tomar is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts and contributions to society. As the driving force behind NIMS Hospital in Rajasthan, he has made quality healthcare accessible to underserved communities. Dr. Tomar’s commitment to social impact is evident in his numerous initiatives, including free medical camps, scholarships for deserving students, and support for charitable organizations. Dr. BS Tomar also thrives on serving 16 social initiatives that lead towards creating a better social space for everyone.

There is no doubt that Dr. Balvir S. Tomar has been on a relentless pursuit of transforming Indian education by embracing AI, AR/VR, and modern technologies has made a profound impact on the academic landscape.

His leadership has leveraged emerging technologies to create a dynamic and interactive learning environment at NIMS University. Dr. BS Tomar has spent a lifetime dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and social impact, which never fails to set a commendable example for the education sector in India and beyond.

As the world continues to evolve, Dr. Balvir S. Tomar’s efforts will play a crucial role in shaping the future of education and empowering students to thrive in the digital age.