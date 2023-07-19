LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Kathua House Collapse

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in house collapse and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Bani area of Kathua district.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident triggered by heavy rains in Kathua, in which a number of persons have lost their lives and many others are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway. I have directed the district administration to provide all possible aid to the bereaved families, who have lost their near and dear ones as well as medical assistance to the injured”.