Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association calls on LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 20: A delegation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association led by its Chairman S. Ajit Singh Khalsa called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan today.

The 10 member delegation including General Secretary, Sh Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf and President, Sh Vijay Singh Chib submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor and put forth various issues and demands pertaining to smooth operations of public transport and welfare of transporter community.

The prominent demands included re-examination of order No. 08-JK(TR) of 2022, issued by Transport Department; ban on illegal operation of e-Rikshaws on unapproved routes; re-registration of vehicles purchased from outside UT; besides the issue of proper maintenance of General Bus Stand Parimpora & Narwal transport yard and release of pending payments of transport vehicles under Government use, among other issues.

On the sidelines of the meeting, S. Ajit Singh Khalsa, Chairman, AJKTWA, also apprised the Lt Governor about an array of issues concerning the Sikh community that have been pending since long.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the Chairman, AJKTWA and members of the delegation and assured that their genuine issues and demands would be redressed on merit.