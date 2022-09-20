Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission calls on LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Sept 20: Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India, Manoj Kumar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan today.

Kumar discussed various matters with the Lt Governor including renewal of lease of KVIC training center at Pampore, production of bee boxes, besides effective implementation of KVIC schemes in J&K.

Discussion was also held on the record achievement in PMEGP in the last fiscal and how it can be implemented more aggressively in the future to create manifold employment opportunities.

Pertinently, in 2021-22, under PMEGP, the KVIC established 21,640 manufacturing and service units in J&K and as many as 1.73 lakh new employment was generated in the region.