Progressing J&K | For developing scientific temperament among students, SED to establish VRL’s in each district of J&K

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 20: With an aim of developing scientific temperament among students, the J&K School Education department (SED) is going to establish Virtual Reality Lab (VRL) in each district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Virtual Reality Lab is a unique facility by which one can walk through virtual reality representations of products that are yet to be realized using virtual reality technologies. These labs would enable students and staff to visualize designs, develop immersive VR environments, and to test new VR and AR technologies. The amount of immersive learning that VR brings will take it to the next level and make it fun and engaging for students.

Central Government has already sanctioned ten Virtual Reality Labs for Jammu and Kashmir to develop a scientific temperament among the students at a cost of Rs 20 to 25 Lakh each.

With the help of virtual labs, students will be able to create their own login ids, as well as have leader boards to track their performance. Teachers will be able to conduct lab exams, give individual assignments and assess students as well after the establishment of virtual labs.

Virtual labs can also promote conceptual understanding, especially in microscopic and abstract concepts. This ability to increase the visual impact and experience during an experiment and to visualize what is taking place can really help with student understanding.

These labs will allow the students to perform experiments on educational fields, such as Physics or Chemistry or biology in 3D multiuser worlds where users are represented by avatars and they are offered a wide range of communication and collaboration on services in order to simulate efficiently a real learning experiment.

Through this lab, students work on a virtual course in a lab setting, while a course facilitator at the school monitors students and provides classroom management. Instruction is provided both synchronously and asynchronously by the Virtual teacher and through the online course.