CGPWA celebrates International Day for Elders with Health Talk

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The 34th International Day for Elder Persons and World Heart Day was celebrated by the Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA) with enthusiasm, here today.

In this regard a Health Talk was organized at the auditorium of the IIPA in collaboration with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

Dr. Ashok Bhan member SMVD Shrine Board and former DGP was the Chief Guest, B R Sharma, State Election Commissioner and former Chief Secretary was the Guest of Honour.

Kuldeep Khoda, President of CGPWA presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sushant listed several Risk Factors which he categorised as modifiable and non-modifiable.

He suggested measures to modify these factors to keep the heart healthy and said that smoking must be left and suggested that everyone should do a brisk walk for 150 to 300 minutes and running for 75 minutes to 150 minutes per week.

“Stress in life must be managed and suggested stress busters to reduce or prevent stress. While the sugar and cholesterol must be kept under prescribed levels, the intake of salt should be reduced as it increases accumulation of water in lungs. Cautioning against obesity,” he added.

Dr Ashok Bhan, with his usual out-of-box idea, came up with his seven mantras to keep Elders’ heart healthy and beating for a longer time.

He cautioned against taking up paid jobs after retirement if their financial condition is comfortable and said that it would not only unnecessarily impair their dignity and self-esteem, but also add to their worries for issues like investment, saving Income Tax etc.

Kuldeep Khoda in his Presidential address complimented Dr Sushant Kumar for his Awareness Lecture which has benefitted the Pensioners and other Elders.

He asked the Elders to avoid raising their expectations unnecessarily and lead a stressless life for their longer comfortable living.

B R Sharma congratulated the CGPWA and Narayana Hospital for arranging such a highly informative talk on CVD which has created much needed awareness about the heart diseases, their prevention and immediate action if any such eventuality happened to them.

Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries and the elders, the General Secretary CGPWA, K B Jandial said that CGPWA have clubbed two important Days for celebration together with Health Talk on ‘Heathy Heart Beats Longer’.

On World Heart Day, he said it came into being in 1999 and was being celebrated on the last Sunday of September.

The Secretary CGPWA, B. B. Magotra presented a formal vote of thanks.