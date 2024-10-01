ZEO Marwah suspended

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Marwah Rajinder Kumar has been placed under suspension for leaving his station without seeking prior permission or availing station leave permission.

As the ZEO’s unauthorized absence hampered the functioning of Education Zone Marwah besides election related work, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kishtwar today ordered his suspension with immediate effect, pending further enquiry into his conduct.

As per the order issued by the DDC, the ZEO, during his suspension period, will remain attached in the office of AERO-Tehsildar Machail. Further, ADDC Kishtwar shall hold enquiry and submit a report in this connection within a week’s time.