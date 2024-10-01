ADGP Ladakh post re-designated as DGP Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, today re-designated the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ladakh as Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh.

“With the approval of the competent authority, the post of the Additional Director General of Police, Ladakh is hereby re-designated as the Director General (in the rank of ADGP), Ladakh,” read an order issued by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India.

Pertinently, son of the soil, SD Singh Jamwal, an IPS officer of 1995 batch, held the charge of ADGP Ladakh thus far before his re-designation as DGP Ladakh.