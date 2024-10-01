Voters preferred ballot over bullet, endorsed Modi’s policies: Reddy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Union Minister of Coal and Mines and BJP Election Incharge for J&K G Kishen Reddy today said the three-phase elections in Jammu and Kashmir have concluded and there is no better endorsement of a vibrant democracy than voters casting their vote enthusiastically and Jammu and Kashmir has just proven this.

Through the three phases of voting in these Assembly elections that concluded today, the people of J&K have reposed their faith overwhelmingly in democracy, he said. By choosing the ballot over the bullet, the voters, especially the youth, have chosen the path of democratic engagement, Reddy added.

The Union Minister said region has witnessed an amazing transformation politically, socially and economically over the past 10 years, especially since the abrogation of Article 370. Now this renewed enthusiasm, where voting percentages were once below 10% in previous elections under UPA, is testimony to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s policies and immense trust in his leadership, he added.

He said the Assembly elections have also surpassed the 2024 Lok Sabha voting percentage numbers which by itself was historical. A phase-wise comparison shows a further increased voting percentage in the Assembly elections, he added.

Reddy said during Phase-one in 7 districts the percentage was 61.38% in 2024 Assembly elections versus 60% in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

In Phase-second in 6 districts voting percentage was 57.31% in 2024 Assembly elections versus 52.17% in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

In Phase-third in 7 districts the voting percentage was 65.48% in 2024 Assembly elections as up to 5 PM today versus 66.78% in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he added.