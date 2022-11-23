CEO SMVD Shrine Board reviews progress on Underground Cabling Project

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Nov 23: Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg today took a comprehensive review of the present status of the implementation of Underground Cabling Project enroute the Holy shrine, at a meeting held at Kalika Dham, Jammu.

The underground cabling work from Katra to Bhawan and in the surrounding areas has been allotted to the M/s JSP Projects Pvt Ltd by JPDCL (Project Wing) on the basis of tendering process, partially funded under the PMDP and by the Shrine Board at an estimated cost of Rs 85.99 crores. This high utility project will have a SCADA compliance based monitoring system of the electric network. With the implementation of this project, the existing LT / HT overhead electricity line will be replaced by underground cabling to ensure uninterrupted power supply along the track and in the Bhawan area.

Taking an extensive review and cognizance of inordinate delays in completion of project, the Chief Executive Officer stressed for expeditious completion of the pending foundations inter-alia of Package Sub-Station (PSS), Ring Main Units (RMUs), Feeder Pillars, Chemical earthing, Street Poles vis-a-vis synchronization of SCADA station on complete track, besides, ensuring all the remaining supplies. The Chief Engineer (Project Wing), JPDCL and State Coordinator, RECPDCL were asked for close monitoring of works on daily basis, while ensuring adequacy of manpower, machinery, material and all other wherewithal for completion of the entire work before ending of December.

It was also emphasized that compressing and tile laying works should be completed simultaneously, while digging & execution at the remaining stretches, safety of the track must be ensured.

CEO SMVDSB asked the Project Director, executing agency to achieve results on the ground and ensure its entire completion expeditiously and strictly as per the revised timelines.

Among those, who participated in the meeting, included Shiv Anant Tayal, Managing Director, JPDCL; Vishavjeet Singh, Dy Chief Executive Officer; Mahesh Sharma, FA/Chief Accounts Officer, SMVDSB; Manhar Gupta, Chief Engineer (Project Wing), JPDCL, Sanjeev Kailwoo State Coordinator RECPDCL, Pankaj Jain, Director, M/s JSP, other concerned officers, engineers of the Shrine Board, JPDCL and representative of the executing agency of the project.